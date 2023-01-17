A two-game home stretch for North Carolina begins Tuesday night with Boston College visiting the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

The Tar Heels are coming off an 80-59 victory at struggling Louisville on Saturday four days after losing 65-58 at Virginia, a game in which UNC basically didn’t have Armando Bacot. Pete Nance has missed the last three games, and it remains unlikely he will play versus the Eagles.

Carolina is 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. UNC has 13 conference games left, seven at home and six on the road.

BC is 8-10 overall, including 2-5 in the ACC. The Eagles have lost four of their last five games, the last two by wide margins versus Miami and Wake Forest. Those games followed a one-point loss to Duke.

Here are 5 Things To Watch For as UNC hosts Boston College: