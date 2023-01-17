News More News
BC At UNC: 5 Things To Watch For

UNC hosts Boston College on Tuesday night, and here are soem noteworthy things to look for in the game.
UNC hosts Boston College on Tuesday night, and here are soem noteworthy things to look for in the game. (Jenna Miller/THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

A two-game home stretch for North Carolina begins Tuesday night with Boston College visiting the Smith Center for a 7 PM tip.

The Tar Heels are coming off an 80-59 victory at struggling Louisville on Saturday four days after losing 65-58 at Virginia, a game in which UNC basically didn’t have Armando Bacot. Pete Nance has missed the last three games, and it remains unlikely he will play versus the Eagles.

Carolina is 12-6 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. UNC has 13 conference games left, seven at home and six on the road.

BC is 8-10 overall, including 2-5 in the ACC. The Eagles have lost four of their last five games, the last two by wide margins versus Miami and Wake Forest. Those games followed a one-point loss to Duke.

Here are 5 Things To Watch For as UNC hosts Boston College:

