Beamer Excited To Face 'Great Coach' Brown & UNC In Bowl

South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer has plenty of respect for Mack Brown and all he has accomplished.

The first-year head man of the Gamecocks was on hand when Brown was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame three years ago because his father was also being inducted that night. Frank Beamer, the longtime legendary Virginia Tech coach, went in at the same time as Brown, so Shane got to experience first-hand one of the most momentous occasions of Brown’s professional career.

“We spent some time together in New York City whenever that was 2017, 2018, I believe, when they both went into the Hall of Fame,” Beamer said Sunday evening when meeting with the media following the announcement that his team will face Brown’s North Carolina squad on Dec. 30 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

“So, (he’s) somebody that I have a lot of respect for.”

Beamer guided the Gamecocks to a 6-6 season, including 3-5 in the SEC, but their last two victories were a rout of Florida and win over Auburn just a couple of weeks ago.

“I’m excited for the bowl game,” Beamer said. “I think a lot of the people in Charlotte and have heard amazing things about this trip. I’ve never been myself, but was just in Charlotte on Friday night for an event with my dad and the Atlantic Coast Conference where he was being honored.

“I know there was a lot of energy about Gamecock football in Charlotte on Friday night when I was up there and a lot of excitement about the possibility of us being there.”



