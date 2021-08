GREENSBORO – Five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw announced Saturday evening he will play football at North Carolina, and THI was on hand to capture the essence of the scene on Shaw’s big day.

We took our camera all around Grimsley High School’s football stadium to show you what we saw and heard from the buildup before Shaw announced, when he told the world he would be a Tar Heel, and afterward.

*Video shot, edited, and produced by Jacob Turner.