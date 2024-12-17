Belichick Adds Two Hires to Personnel Department

Bill Belichick and Michael Lombardi are quickly building their new style “front office” at North Carolina with multiple hires to work in player personnel.

Lombardi, whom Belichick announced as his first staff hire the day the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach was introduced as UNC’s new football coach last Thursday, is the program’s general manager.

He will oversee operations significantly expanded from what former coach Mack Brown had to work with. As of this writing, Tar Heel Illustrated can confirm two hires for Lombardi’s staff.

Joe Anile, who spent five years as a scout for the Jacksonville Jaguars and two with the New England Patriots. His father, Dom Anile, was a longtime NFL scout.

A 2017 graduate of Colby University where he played lacrosse, Anile also starred in high school in New York in football, lacrosse, and ice hockey.

Also hired is Andrew Blaylock, who most recently served as Director of Player Personnel at Central Florida for three seasons. He was at Appalachian State for six years before moving to Orlando. Blaylock has also worked at Louisville and Texas State after playing football at Florida from 2006-10.

A native of Durham, NC, Blaylock graduated from Jordan High School as the school’s all-time leading passer.