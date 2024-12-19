Belichick Embracing all that Comes With College Recruiting

CHAPEL HILL - Much speculation regarding Bill Belichick’s journey to North Carolina surrounds his ability to recruit, particularly in relating to 18-22 year olds. Belichick has not only never recruited at the collegiate level, he’s also never held a position in college football.
But, recruiting is not a foreign concept to the 72-year old, who in conjunction with his head coaching role with the New England Patriots, served as the team’s general manager his last 24 years at the helm, too. Belichick was responsible for bringing the likes of Mike Vrabel, Rodney Harrison, and Darrelle Revis to Foxborough via free agency.
As the eight-time Super Bowl Champion enters uncharted territory, the implementation of the transfer portal and NIL makes recruiting even more important, as rosters can be overhauled from season-to-season. Not only is Belichick tasked with bringing in new talent each offseason, but also re-recruiting players who are already in Chapel Hill.
Free agency in the NFL typically happens after a player reaches four seasons of service time, while the transfer portal allows for yearly musical chairs across college football. The NFL has more structure in terms of standardized contracts and salary caps compared to the equivalent of the wild west in the college world.
This presents a new set of challenges as Belichick adjusts to life as both a head coach and recruiter.
And while Belichick will play a big role in the recruiting process, he understands he’s not alone in doing so, and that it’s a collaborative effort.
“I think the recruiting process belongs to everyone. It belongs to Michael (Lombardi) and his scouting staff and evaluations and setting up the recruiting department in terms of making this an attractive visit or destination for the athlete,” said Belichick during his introductory press conference last week.
“But, it's also part of the coaching job. Certainly, the head coach has a big role in that as well to ensure the athletes, the student athletes, that you're giving them what they want.”
Part of UNC’s recruiting adage in recent seasons has been that the best (players) from North Carolina play for North Carolina.
Belichick hopes to continue that trend and create a metaphorical fence in recruiting around the Tar Heel State, bringing in both the Old North State's best and the nation’s top talent.
“We want to recruit well in-state and in this area, which there's a lot of good football players in North Carolina and the surrounding states,” said Belichick. “But, North Carolina is a national university. This is the best public university in the country. Any kid that wants a good education, [to] be [part of] a good football program, be at a great campus, play in a great environment, we'll recruit any kid to come here.”
“I've been on just about every major campus in the country. There's not many nicer than North Carolina. [You] can't get a better education than you can at this school, so there's a lot going for it.”
Getting recruits on campus and showcasing the facilities are one thing, but hitting the recruiting trail to show your face in the homes of recruits is another. It’s something Belichick may not be familiar with, but a standard component of recruiting he plans to take part in.
"I would love to do that. There are only so many opportunities for a college head coach to do that based on the compliance rules,” said Belichick. “So, when those opportunities are there, and if that was in fact the best thing to do in that process, I’m absolutely in on it.”
Belichick grew up around college football, and at one point it was all he knew, as his dad, Steve, had stops at Vanderbilt, UNC, and Navy throughout his childhood. He was born in Nashville around the Commodores, spoke his first words in Chapel Hill, and was raised in Annapolis.
College football is a part of Belichick, regardless of his lack of coaching, and recruiting, experience at the level, and he is embracing its nuances.
And whether it’s selling the University of North Carolina and its academics or pulling out his eight Super Bowl rings, the recruiting repertoire for Belichick is deep and something he is ready to utilize.