Belichick Embracing all that Comes With College Recruiting

CHAPEL HILL - Much speculation regarding Bill Belichick’s journey to North Carolina surrounds his ability to recruit, particularly in relating to 18-22 year olds. Belichick has not only never recruited at the collegiate level, he’s also never held a position in college football.

But, recruiting is not a foreign concept to the 72-year old, who in conjunction with his head coaching role with the New England Patriots, served as the team’s general manager his last 24 years at the helm, too. Belichick was responsible for bringing the likes of Mike Vrabel, Rodney Harrison, and Darrelle Revis to Foxborough via free agency.

As the eight-time Super Bowl Champion enters uncharted territory, the implementation of the transfer portal and NIL makes recruiting even more important, as rosters can be overhauled from season-to-season. Not only is Belichick tasked with bringing in new talent each offseason, but also re-recruiting players who are already in Chapel Hill.

Free agency in the NFL typically happens after a player reaches four seasons of service time, while the transfer portal allows for yearly musical chairs across college football. The NFL has more structure in terms of standardized contracts and salary caps compared to the equivalent of the wild west in the college world.

This presents a new set of challenges as Belichick adjusts to life as both a head coach and recruiter.

And while Belichick will play a big role in the recruiting process, he understands he’s not alone in doing so, and that it’s a collaborative effort.

“I think the recruiting process belongs to everyone. It belongs to Michael (Lombardi) and his scouting staff and evaluations and setting up the recruiting department in terms of making this an attractive visit or destination for the athlete,” said Belichick during his introductory press conference last week.

“But, it's also part of the coaching job. Certainly, the head coach has a big role in that as well to ensure the athletes, the student athletes, that you're giving them what they want.”



