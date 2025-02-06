Belichick on the Trail: His January Travels in Detail...

In his first full month as the head coach at North Carolina, Bill Belichick found himself occupied on the recruiting trail. The 72-year-old visited seven states and Washington, D.C., in January, making stops at 30 different high schools.

In addition, Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff hosted prospects three weekends in January, leaving their stamp on the recruiting world.

On the month, UNC extended more than 160 scholarship offers and received commitments from 13 prospects across the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes.

Here's a look at Belichick's recruiting activity in January, including the athletes and schools he paid a visit to: