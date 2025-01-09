Belichick on the Trail Thursday: Many More Offers Extended

Bill Belichick kept charging hard on the football recruiting trail Thursday, as along with North Carolina assistants Cory Giddings and Freddie Kitchens, a total of 18 offers were extended to high school prospects on the day.

This comes a day after Belichick offered 11 players in Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He was again in New Jersey just outside of New York City spending time at annual power Bergen Catholic as well as DePaul Catholic.

Kitchens was in the Fort Myers, FL, and Giddings visited a few players in North Carolina. A couple of offers went out to prospects from other areas.

In all, by our count 16 offers went out, and here is each one: