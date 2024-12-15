Belichick's Intent: Create an NFL-like Program in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL – On Monday, now-North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN, where he laid out his vision were he to accept the head coaching job at UNC.

He detailed an outline for the program and desire to create a a pipeline from Chapel Hill to the NFL.

“If I was in a college program, the college program would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL,” Belichick said during his weekly appearance.

Three days later, the hypothetical “if” turned into a reality, as the six-time Super Bowl winning head coach held an introductory press conference inside Kenan Stadium on Thursday. Now, he is UNC’s coach.

The legend expanded on his original comments, doubling down and reiterating a desire to bring an NFL mindset to the college game.

“In terms of when I say a pro program, I would say through my experience, what we did in terms of training, developing players, running pro systems, pro techniques, so when players leave here, they’re not going from the wishbone to a pro offense,” said Belichick.

“There will be similar terminology, similar techniques and fundamentals, similar training, similar preparation techniques that have been very successful for me through the years and that I know that other NFL teams are using, whether other college teams are using or not.”

Belichick also confirmed that there will be a “strong presence” of NFL coaches on the staff, and that the presence of former NFL personnel will extend to the training staff.

In his year absence from coaching, Belichick often visited the University of Washington, where his son, Stephen, is serving as the defensive coordinator under Jedd Fisch. What he witnessed with the Huskies helped create a proverbial blueprint for North Carolina.

“[I] spent a lot of time around the Washington program. I saw a lot of what they did,” said Belichick. “And I think Coach Fisch runs a pro program, if you will, modeled after a pro program. I think it's very similar to what my thoughts will be on what Michael (Lombardi) and I have talked about.”