Belichick, UNC, Looking to Craft New Football Course in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina introduced legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick as the new leader of its football program Thursday afternoon at the Lowdermilk Center for Excellence on UNC’s campus.

As part of the Blue Zone, the scene for Belichick’s press conference overlooked the field inside Kenan Stadium, where the winner of six Super Bowls as a head coach and two as a defensive coordinator will lead the Tar Heels onto the field to formally kick off his era August 30 against Texas Christian.

So, as a Carolina blue sky hovered above shining onto the turf below, Belichick, who turns 73 in April, offered a clear vision for UNC’s future. He wants to coach, he wants to teach, and he wants to win.

“Excited to be here,” Belichick said as part of his opening statement. “Excited to be in college football, excited for the opportunity to build and develop young student athletes, young men, and prepare them for their life, either in the NFL or professionally.

“The lessons they learn will be professional lessons. They will be pros in all areas. That’s what we want to develop as having a winning program; a successful program.”

The move hiring Belichick signals an earth-shattering shift in how UNC approaches football. While previous coach Mack Brown had twice as much money to work with for the program as did his predecessor Larry Fedora, Belichick’s resources will dwarf that.

His contract is $50 million for five years with bonuses up to $3.5 million per season. Brown earned $5 million per year. Another $10 million for assistant coaches, $5.3 for general manager and related position, and other expenses related to crafting a program with the intent on being “elite” as Athletics Director Bubba Cunningham said after the press conference.

This is a new way of doing things in Chapel Hill, as the school is jumping into the deepest of waters.

“In the immortal words of Yogi Berra, ‘The future ain’t what it used to be,’” Cunningham said during the press conference. “We are embarking on an entirely new football operation, and we can’t wait to have Coach Belichick leading the charge for us.”



