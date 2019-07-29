CHAPEL HILL - As Corey Bell Jr. made the 140-mile trek back to Charlotte for spring break in early March, he received a phone call from Dré Bly.

Bly, who'd only been appointed as North Carolina’s cornerbacks coach some four months at the time, explained to Bell he had a conversation with head coach Mack Brown and new wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway. They wanted him to make the switch from cornerback to slot receiver, a position Bell hadn’t played since middle school.

“He was just telling me, ‘Don’t be afraid to try, just take a step out and see what happens,’” Bell said. “So ultimately when I came back, I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to be receiver.’”

So, that was it. Bell, although hesitant to make the switch at first, was all in. He was going to be a wide receiver.

Of course, he expected a learning curve, and how could he not? The fifth-year senior's father, former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Myron Bell, had been tasked with defending receivers for basically his entire career, but now it was Corey himself embracing the same task in his final year in college.

For most, that transition would be extremely difficult, but that wasn’t the case for Bell. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

“It’s just been easier,” he said. “Running, catching, cutting, things like that, it came easy to me.”

Since he arrived in Chapel Hill in June 2015, Bell has played in 25 games with six starts. Last season, he appeared in six games at cornerback, posting four tackles, three pass breakups and the lone interception of his career in the season finale against N.C. State.