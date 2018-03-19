CHARLOTTE – As far as numbers go, Joel Berry’s and Theo Pinson’s legacies are pretty much set.

They went 24-6 in the postseason during their North Carolina careers, going 14-3 in NCAA Tournament play and 10-3 in the ACC Tournament. They played in two national championship games, winning one, and they played in three ACC championship games, also winning one. Berry has been more productive statistically and more decorated. The MVP of the 2016 ACC Tournament, MOP of the 2017 Final Four, and a first-team All-ACC selection this season, he even passed Michael Jordan on UNC’s all-time scoring list this past weekend. Pinson was a fantastic glue piece a year ago and may have been the team’s best player over the final six weeks of this season. But the final chapter on their legacies shouldn’t be written yet. The effect they’ve had on teammates is immeasurable, quite frankly. Just take the younger Tar Heels’ words to heart for evidence. “To me personally, they’ve meant the world just helping me grow as a person,” junior Kenny Williams said, following UNC’s season-ending loss to Texas A&M on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “And basketball, I can’t even put into words what they’ve meant.” Asked a few minutes later if he could then articulate what it’s been like watching Berry and Pinson prepare, compete and grow on so many levels, the Virginia native was still at a loss for words. Emotion and reflection can sometimes be a tough combination. “I just can’t put it into words,” he said, sighing afterward.

Theo Pinson and Joel Berry on the dais following Sunday's loss. THI

Sophomore Brandon Robinson had an easier time expressing what the seniors have meant to him, Pinson, in particular.

Robinson entered UNC with a projected similar career path as Pinson, but two years in it’s lagged behind a bit. But that’s on the court. Robinson is quick to note there’s more to what’s trickled down than baskets and wins. “Those guys mean everything to me,” he said Sunday. “From day one, when I walked into that locker room, they were my big brothers and took me under their wings, especially Theo. Just always being my guy. He was like a big brother to me. People always say he was my dad, but I look at him as a big brother. “I want to thank him and Joel for everything that they have done for me helping me on and off the court. And without them I wouldn’t have a ring, I wouldn’t be a national champion. It’s a credit to them.” This probably comes as very little surprise to most Tar Heels fans, but as Berry has spoken often in recent months about his legacy, and more simply about how he’s grown and learned, he’s done so in a grizzled much-older-guy way. So naturally, he’s imparted that onto his teammates.

When Berry has spoken or yelled, his teammates have listened. USA Today

“It's hard coming in as a freshman, trying to adjust to being on your own and trying to just being away from home and learning how to be an adult,” he said. “Not everyone can do that. I kind of took it for granted a little bit. “Once I started realizing that I had to put in the time and it's what I love to do, I had to put in time for it. And that's when everything turned around for me. Hopefully more than anything, I just hope I can leave for those guys.” Pinson thanked Roy Williams again Sunday evening for the coach allowing the Greensboro native to be his natural self. In order for Pinson to excel, as the saying goes, Theo needs to be Theo. Williams allowed that, and the message Pinson has passed along is for players to be who they are. That will translate to the basketball court in a positive way if allowed. “Just have fun playing the game,” he said. “That's the biggest thing I try to teach the young guys, have fun playing the game and play for each other and the coaching staff.” They’re UNC careers are now over. Some tongues got heavy in the locker room Sunday evening when players were asked about the departing seniors. The most Kenny Williams could eventually muster was something shared by most UNC fans. “It’s kind of hard to think about North Carolina without Joel and Theo,” he said. But in a way, that won’t entirely be the case. Next year’s team will have some Joel and Theo in them because that’s how the elder Heels led and taught this year. So in a way, they’ll still be around, at least in spirit.



