News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-05 14:20:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Best Night Game Atmospheres At Kenan Since Mack Left?

THI takes a look at the best night game atospheres at Kenan Stadium in te 21 years Mack Brown was away.
THI takes a look at the best night game atospheres at Kenan Stadium in te 21 years Mack Brown was away. (AP)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

Kenan Stadium will be filled to the rafters Saturday night when North Carolina hosts Miami among the pines.Tar Heels’ fans have been excited for the return of Mack Brown to Chapel Hill for some tim...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}