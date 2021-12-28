North Carolina has had its share of accomplished football players that hailed from the state of South Carolina. And with the Tar Heels facing the Gamecocks on Thursday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, we decided to dig to find out just how many and who they are.

Digging for this information was an arduous task, so we decided to limit this to those who played at UNC beginning in the 1980s. Here is the list with some of their accomplishments: