CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina senior defensive tackle Aaron Crawford is back to his best after an injury plagued 2018 season. Crawford appeared in just two games last year, playing a total of seven snaps due a recurring knee injury he suffered during fall camp. Those aches and pains are now past him, however, and it’s showing through his performance on the gridiron. The 6-foot-2, 320-pound nose tackle has emerged as the team’s best run stopper, having amassed 29 tackles, 6.5 of which have been for a loss, and three sacks through UNC’s opening six games. For defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, who knew very little about Crawford’s abilities when he took over last December, his production so far this season has been a pleasant surprise. “Aaron didn’t play a year ago really so I kind of based off what people told me and watching him in the spring a little bit,” Bateman said. “I would say he’s probably exceeded my expectations. I think he’s playing at a really high level.”



Crawford (92) is leading UNC's defensive line. (Jenna Miller, THI)

And, when you look at the lack of experience the Tar Heels have on the defensive line, Crawford’s consistent play is huge for this team. Besides fellow senior defensive tackle Jason Strowbridge, there is no other upperclassman on UNC’s defensive line that has played a single snap in their career. Inexperience is abundant and, because of it, opposing defenses are putting even more of an emphasis on trying to stop the Ashburn, VA, native in particular. Crawford is often double-teamed during games which, as a result, opens more room for his teammates to attack at the line of scrimmage. Despite that, having to constantly go up against two offensive linemen isn’t stopping his production. In fact, Crawford sees it as a badge of honor. “It’s my job, it’s what I’m called to do. I command the middle,” he said. “I think, at this point in my career, I command the double team so, for me to continually get that, I think that’s a testament to my play.” Crawford’s embracing the increased attention he’s getting and his defensive coordinator knows how important it is to his unit as a whole.

Crawford is making the most of his final year in Chapel Hill. (Jenna Miller, THI)

“He’s 320 pounds, he takes up a lot of space,” Bateman said. “I just think, in the most simplistic way of saying it, two guys have to block him a lot so that means there’s somebody else not getting blocked. When you consistently get that at nose guard, the rest of your defense works a lot better. Statistically, Crawford’s on pace to have his best season since he arrived on campus in June 2015. He needs just 13 more total tackles to surpass his season-high of 42, which he set during his redshirt freshman campaign in 2016 and has already exceeded his previous season-high in tackles for loss, which he set in 2017 with five. Still, Crawford isn’t simply focused on reaching his individual goals. Of course, he’s pleased with how’s he’s playing, but he wants the team to succeed before anything else. “My expectations for myself were always high, especially with my expectations for this team,” he said. “No matter what happens, I expect us to reach our goals and accomplish everything that we want because of all the work we put in.” Through hardships and ailments last year, Crawford is healthy again and performing better than he ever has. He made it through the fire and is now reaping the rewards. “Last year was rough but I feel like I’m right where I need to be,” he said. “Obviously, I think it happened for a reason, brought me right back and now we’re in the thick of it and I get to lead these boys through it all.” For the team’s sake, Crawford continuing to play as he has will only help the Tar Heels reach their goals as they prepare to dive into the second half of the season this weekend in Blacksburg.



Aaron Crawford Interview