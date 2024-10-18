Big Brother-Little Brother, RJ Davis and Seth Trimble

in other news
UNC Football Season Snap Counts 7 Games in
Entering its first bye week, North Carolina sits at 3-4 on the season. The Tar Heels continue play on Oct. 26 at Virgi
Hough WR Tyran Evans Had a 'Great Time' in Weekend Visit
Tyran Evans is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound 3-star class of 2026 wide receiver of Hough High School in Charlotte who was in
Film Review: The New Look Tar Heels
North Carolina had some new and different offensive looks in Tuesday night's win over Memphis.
Daily Drop: How Many More Games Will the Tar Heels Win?
North Carolina’s football team is currently in its first of two open dates in the schedule, as the next one comes after
Catching Up With 2025 UNC Commit Evan Haynes After Latest Visit
Evan Haynes is a 3-star, 6-foot-3, 200-pound class of 2025 wide receiver of Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, GA
in other news
UNC Football Season Snap Counts 7 Games in
Entering its first bye week, North Carolina sits at 3-4 on the season. The Tar Heels continue play on Oct. 26 at Virgi
Hough WR Tyran Evans Had a 'Great Time' in Weekend Visit
Tyran Evans is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound 3-star class of 2026 wide receiver of Hough High School in Charlotte who was in
Film Review: The New Look Tar Heels
North Carolina had some new and different offensive looks in Tuesday night's win over Memphis.
CHAPEL HILL – OxfordReference.com offers no examples of RJ Davis and Seth Trimble in its definitions of Big Brother Syndrome or Little Brother Syndrome.
Perhaps if it added a sports-related section the North Carolina guards might be referenced in some nook on the site. Or maybe not.
And it doesn’t matter, because when the topic of big brother-little brother comes up around the Tar Heels, Davis and Trimble are front and center. It has sort of become a thing.
“I think it’s like a big brother-little brother connection we have,” said Davis, who was a first-team All-America last season after leading the ACC in scoring. “There’s been times where I’ll get a stop on Seth or Seth will get a stop on me. Or I’ll score on him. It’s (just) a constant back and forth. But that just speaks to our relationship, our brotherhood.”
That's like in many backyards around the country. The older brother gets the best of the younger one. But over time, the little guy isn’t so little, and the battles become increasingly intense.
For example, little bro finally beats big bro, and mom inevitably is forced holler out the window at them to cut it out, stop the squabbling, or even fighting.
Yes, a scuffle.
“We’ve got in a couple of fights this summer,” Trimble acknowledged while wearing a slight grin. “We’ve really pushed each other. We guard each other all practice and made sure we’ve been able to be the best people we can be towards each other, and it’s paid off.”
Trimble is one of the nation’s top defensive guards. He’s 6-foot-3 and long, while Davis is 6-foot and not long. Trimble is the most athletic player on Carolina’s team. Davis is its cagiest, and he’s also a terrific athlete.
So, Trimble’s job has been mahelping Davis improve. While UNC’s fifth all-time leading scorer’s missing has been helping to raise Trimble’s game. Make him grow up, so to speak.
Evidence the latter has occurred came in Carolina’s charity exhibition game at Memphis when Trimble scored 33 points, which included him hitting 3 of 5 shots from beyond the arc. He also handed out three assists and registered a pair of steals.
While it was only an exhibition and nothing that happened inside FedEx Forum officially counts, Trimble’s play was a clear sign his battles with big bro have, as he said, paid off.
Davis, who sat out the game as a precaution after suffering a lower back contusion in UNC’s Blue-White game, didn’t display his improved game, assuming it is indeed a notch higher than a year ago. Taking his word for it, however, isn’t difficult.
“It makes us better at the end of the day,” said Davis, who was ACC Player of the Year last season. “There’s a saying, ‘Iron sharpens iron,’ and by doing that, it kind of makes the game easier, especially when you have a phenomenal defender like Seth guarding you full practice 94 feet, getting into the passing lanes, getting over screens.
“It allows me to be a better player, be a better scorer, and be a better playmaker. And vice versa.”
Trimble averaged 5.2 points shooting 47.0% from the field last season, including 41.9% from 3-point range while playing 17.1 minutes per contest. He was 13-for-31 from downtown.
As noted, the 33 points won’t find a home in any record books, but that Trimble’s previous high game was 12 points, something he did three times last season. It’s obvious the big brother-little brother battles have hardened and sharpened him.
And expect the intensity to remain between Trimble and Davis. They see it works, and they appear to enjoy it. Both smile when the topic comes up. It’s fun, and it works.
“I do think our competitive edge and competing, sometimes we get at it against each other and get into each other’s heads,” said Daivs, smiling. “That just speaks to how bad we want to win as a team, but overall makes each other better.”
And it appears big bro is right.
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- TE
- WR
- RB
- OLB
- TE
- DT
- OT