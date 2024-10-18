Big Brother-Little Brother, RJ Davis and Seth Trimble

CHAPEL HILL – OxfordReference.com offers no examples of RJ Davis and Seth Trimble in its definitions of Big Brother Syndrome or Little Brother Syndrome.

Perhaps if it added a sports-related section the North Carolina guards might be referenced in some nook on the site. Or maybe not.

And it doesn’t matter, because when the topic of big brother-little brother comes up around the Tar Heels, Davis and Trimble are front and center. It has sort of become a thing.

“I think it’s like a big brother-little brother connection we have,” said Davis, who was a first-team All-America last season after leading the ACC in scoring. “There’s been times where I’ll get a stop on Seth or Seth will get a stop on me. Or I’ll score on him. It’s (just) a constant back and forth. But that just speaks to our relationship, our brotherhood.”

That's like in many backyards around the country. The older brother gets the best of the younger one. But over time, the little guy isn’t so little, and the battles become increasingly intense.

For example, little bro finally beats big bro, and mom inevitably is forced holler out the window at them to cut it out, stop the squabbling, or even fighting.

Yes, a scuffle.

“We’ve got in a couple of fights this summer,” Trimble acknowledged while wearing a slight grin. “We’ve really pushed each other. We guard each other all practice and made sure we’ve been able to be the best people we can be towards each other, and it’s paid off.”

Trimble is one of the nation’s top defensive guards. He’s 6-foot-3 and long, while Davis is 6-foot and not long. Trimble is the most athletic player on Carolina’s team. Davis is its cagiest, and he’s also a terrific athlete.

So, Trimble’s job has been mahelping Davis improve. While UNC’s fifth all-time leading scorer’s missing has been helping to raise Trimble’s game. Make him grow up, so to speak.