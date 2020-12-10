TarHeelIllustrated - Big Early Holes A Concern

IOWA CITY, IA – In addition to defending the perimeter and the rash of turnovers afflicting North Carolina through its first five games, its propensity for falling behind by large margins in some first halves is also a concern the Tar Heels are addressing. In Carolina’s last four games, it has trailed by at least 13 points in the first half in three of those games: UNLV led 13-0 out of the gate; Texas led 36-20 with 3:50 left before intermission; and Iowa owned 25-9 and 30-15 leads Tuesday night, the latter with 7:44 remaining before halftime. Yet, the Heels caught each of those teams, twice using big runs out of the intermissions. Head scratching indeed, including for UNC Coach Roy Williams, who isn’t equating the second-half pushes to anything he says at halftime juxtaposed to what happens before games. It’s kind of a mystery. “Just think about it, the instructions before the game, that's three straight days of practice for two to two and a half hours,” he said, following Carolina’s 93-80 loss at No. 3 Iowa on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “So, at halftime, I only have 15 minutes and so you need to accept the responsibility to do the things we do in practice every time.

There are three primary reasons for UNC's big early derficits, sayd Garrison Brooks (left). (Stephen Mally/Hawkeyesports.com)

“Now, there are some adjustments you make, but that gives coaching too much recognition. But, I do believe that at halftime we say, ‘Okay, you saw what happened when you did this, so stop doing that.’ And then turn to the next guy, ‘You saw what happened when you did this, so stop doing that.’” The responses? Carolina caught UNLV by the 6:26 mark of the first half and pulled away, but it was runs top open the second halves that allowed the Heels to catch up with the Longhorns and Hawkeyes. UNC used a 12-2 spurt versus Texas and eventually tied the Longhorns with 3:54 remaining in a game it lost at the buzzer. On Tuesday, the Heels outscored Iowa 37-24 over the first 10:30 of the second half leading 68-67 at that mark following a converted baseline drive by Andrew Platek. “Hopefully we'll gain some from that, but I don't know,” Williams said. “I think maybe they learned more about their opponent. A lot of kids think that they're better than everybody else and sometimes you're playing against a guy you may never have even heard of, but he kicks your rear end. So, you’ve got to respect everyone, fear no one.

RJ Davis and the Tar Heels have stormed back after each deficit. (Stephen Mally/Hawkeyesports.com)