CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s football program just completed one of its most important weekends of the year by hosting several prospects on official visits and then its annual Showtime camp, which followed with a heavy load of offers being handed out.

Among the latest prospected extended by the Tar Heels includes class of 2025 offensive lineman Byron Nelson, who is from Katy, TX. He was in Chapel Hill for an official visit, and got the offer when he was on campus.

Sixty-Seven prospects, mostly from the 2026 and 2027 classes, but also including a few from 2025 and 2028 participated. Ten offers went out Sunday alone, and a few more were extended Saturday.

Below is a list of the offers that went out with the players’ tweets and Rivals bios.