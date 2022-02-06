North Carolina has been really busy on the recruiting front and just ended a huge month in January where it hosted numerous prospects from all over the country. Jeremiah Cobb, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound running back from Montgomery (AL) Catholic High School, was on campus on January 29 to check out what the Tar Heels had to offer.

The 4-star class of 2023 standout impressed the UNC coaching staff as he received an offer from the Tar Heels two days after the visit. He is currently the only running back UNC has offered in that particular class. Cobb holds offers from Cincinnati, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee among others.

THI caught up with Cobb to get the latest on his UNC offer and trip to Chapel Hill: