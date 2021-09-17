One of the top in-state stars in the class of 2024 is Jonathan Paylor out of Cummings High School in Burlington. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder is coming off a very productive freshman season for the Cavaliers last year where he rushed for over 400 yards with 4 touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 851 yards with 12 touchdowns in a limited spring season. This fall in two games, Paylor has displayed his running ability more than his receiving.

He received an offer from North Carolina early this summer after an outstanding camp performance in Chapel Hill.