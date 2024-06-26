JACKSONVILLE, FL – Leo Delaney has a blood connection to Alabama, a foundational connection to North Carolina, and interest in some other big-time college football programs.

The No. 142 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2025, Delaney has a terrific offer list, and has his pick from some of the top programs ever in the sport. But he’s not in any hurry to make a decision. There remains work to be done learning about the different schools he’s looking at the closes.

UNC is on that list, and it just so happens his mother grew up in Chapel Hill. But she attended Alabama and is a passionate Crimson Tide fan. But there are other schools, too, all of which he has visited.

THI caught up with Delaney at the Rivals 5-Star Camp on Tuesday to discuss his recruitment and high school team, Providence Day. Delaney is teammates with recent Carolina commit Zaid Lott, and Delaney was in Chapel Hill last week when he had a great time.

At 6-foot-6, 280 pounds, and a native of Charlotte, the 4-star prospect is rated the ninth-best prospect in North Carolina, and No. 17 nationally at his position.

Here is our conversation with Leo Delaney: