Big-Time Local LB Cypher Discusses UNC Visit

Lee Wardlaw
Tar Heel Illustrated
Quinton Cypher is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound class of 2027 outside linebacker from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, NC, who was in Chapel Hill for North Carolina’s game against Charlotte on Saturday.

Cypher was tendered by the Tar Heels in June and is continuing to build relationships with the program. He also has offers from Georgia, Michigan, NC State, Ohio State, and Wisconsin, and Monday was offered by Texas A&M.

He spoke with THI in an exclusive about his visit to campus. Here is everything he had to say about Carolina:


THI: What were you able to do during the visit, and how was your experience overall?

CYPHER: “I was able to go on the field and talk to Mack Brown for a little bit, and got to see (co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers’ coach Tommy Thigpen) before the game and after the game in the locker room. The game day experience was great. Good food and great environment with all the little games before we walked down to the field. Everyone was nice and made me feel welcomed.”


THI: How was your conversation with Coach Thigpen, and what were you able to discuss?

CYPHER: “My conversation with Coach Thigpen was just about how the season has been going, personal life, and school.”


THI: What stands out to you the most about the program?

CYPHER: “The facilities are very nice, the campus is nice, and there is something special about the legacy of Jordan.”


THI: Describe your relationship with Thigpen and how were you able to continue building it during the visit.

CYPHER: “My relationship with Coach Thigpen is great, and it definetly continued to grow on the trip. He’s got to be the coach that I have the (strongest) relationship with and connect with the most.”


THI: Describe your thoughts about UNC program and its culture.

CYPHER: “The culture seems great. They have good coaching, and obviously, they lost their star quarterback last year, and the new one got hurt, but they still looked good and have promising young talent.”


THI: Tell me about Thigpen’s pitch to you about the Carolina program and where the Tar Heels stand in your recruitment overall.

CYPHER: “He makes sure to tell me that I’m a great fit in the program and that I am very wanted. I would say UNC is definitely one of the highest on my list.”

