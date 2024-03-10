Faizon Brandon is a 6-foot-4, 194-pound class of 2026 quarterback of Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, who is being recruited by North Carolina.

Brandon, who has offers from Alabama, Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, Florida State, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia, told THI that he is high on the Tar Heels.

After tendering his UNC offer last April, Brandon has performed an active role in his Tar Heels’ recruitment, checking in with the program to witness a neutral site win against South Carolina in Charlotte in Sept., along with seeing a blowout win vs. Syracuse in Oct. and rivalry game overtime thriller against Duke in Nov.

To keep the prospect instate, Carolina will be in a run for its money. Brandon lists Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Tennessee as other favorites. The Tar Heels’ academics stand out for the 4.0 student, along with UNC’s famous Jordan Brand, but those are two pieces for the athlete who has already built a strong relationship with quarterbacks’ coach and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey early in his recruitment.

Read the rest of our interview with Brandon to learn all about the Tar Heels’ recruitment of the athlete that could become the prototype protege at the quarterback position in the future for UNC: