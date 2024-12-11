Bill Belichick Bio

New North Carolina Football Coach Bill Belichick is considered one of the greatest coaches of all time, not just in NFL history but all of American sports throughout time.

The winner of six Super Bowls as a head coach, two more as a defensive coordinator, and the third winningest coach of all time, Belichick has been hired as the head man at UNC and immediately takes over the program.

He replaces Mack Brown, the College Football Hall of Famer, who was fired two weeks ago by the school. In six seasons, Brown led the Tar Heels to a 44-33 record. It was his second stint at the helm, and overall Brown led the UNC program for 16 seasons.

Belichick, who turns 73 in April, has never coached in college. But his legendary achievements at the NFL level were too much for UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham to pass on.

Below is a bio of Belichick’s many successes throughout his amazing career:





Bill Belichick (Former Patriots Head Coach)

Accolades:

-Six-time Super Bowl Champion as Head Coach

-Two-time Super Bowl Champion as Assistant Coach

-Three-time AP NFL Coach of the Year

-Maxwell Club NFL Coach of the Year (2007)

-Winningest coach in New England Patriots history (266 wins)

-Father, Steve, was an assistant coach at UNC from 1953-1955





Coaching History:

-Baltimore Colts (Special Assistant, 1975)

-Detroit Lions (Assistant special teams coordinator, 1976)

-Detroit Lions (Wide Receivers & Tight Ends, 1977)

-Denver Broncos (Assistant Special Teams Coordinator & Defensive Assistant, 1978)

-New York Giants (Special Teams Coordinator & Defensive Assistant, 1979)

-New York Giants (Special Teams Coordinator & Linebackers Coach 1980-1984)

-New York Giants (Defensive Coordinator, 1985-1990)

-Cleveland Browns (Head Coach, 1991-1995)

-New England Patriots (Assistant Head Coach & Defensive Backs Coach, 1996)

-New York Jets (Assistant Head Coach & Defensive Coordinator, 1997-1999)

-New England Patriots (Head Coach, 2000-2023)





-Head Coaching Record (Regular Season): 302-165

-Head Coaching Record (Postseason): 31-13

-Head Coaching Record (Overall): 333-178

-Belichick’s 302 wins as an NFL head coach are third most all-time behind only Don Shula and George Halas

-Belichick’s 31 postseason wins as a head coach are the most in NFL history

-Belichick has coached 44 postseason games in the NFL, the most in league history

-Most Super Bowl wins by a head coach with six

-Most Super Bowls wins overall by a coach with eight

-Most Divisional Championships as a head coach (17)

-Tied for the most playoff appearances as a head coach (19)

-Holds record for most Super Bowls appearances as a head coach with nine

-The 2007 Patriots became the only team in NFL history to win 16 regular season games and first to finish the regular season undefeated since the 1972 Miami Dolphins

-Made 11 straight playoff appearances from 2009-2019

-Patriots won 10 consecutive playoff games from 2002-2006, an NFL record

-The Patriots’ five 14-win seasons, all under Belichick, are the most in NFL history

-New England’s 21-straight victories from Oct. 5, 2003 to Oct. 24, 2004 are the most in NFL history





Coaching Tree:

-Twenty of Belichick’s assistant coaches have become head coaches in the NFL or at the NCAA level

-Nick Saban (Former Alabama, LSU, Michigan State, Miami Dolphins Head Coach)

-Kirk Ferentz (Iowa Head Coach)

-Bill O’Brien (Current Boston College Head Coach, Former Penn State and Houston Texans Head Coach)

-Brian Daboll (New York Giants Head Coach)

-Jerod Mayo (New England Patriots Head Coach)

-Matt Patricia (Former Detroit Lions Head Coach)

-Brian Flores (Former Miami Dolphins (Head Coach)

-Bret Bielema (Illinois Head Coach)

-Al Groh (Former New Yorks and University of Virginia Head Coach)

-Romeo Crennel (Former Head Coach of Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs)

-Charlie Weiss (Former Kansas and Notre Dame Head Coach)

-Eric Mangini (Former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns Head Coach)

-Josh McDaniels (Former Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach)

-Jim Schwartz (Former Detroit Lions Head Coach





Notable Players Coached:

-Tom Brady

-Randy Moss

-Rob Gronkowski

-Julian Edelman

-Tedy Bruschi

-Wes Welker

-Matt Light

-Rodney Harrison

-Richard Seymour

-Vince Wilfork

-Willie McGinest

-Mike Vrabel

-Dont’a Hightower

-Jerod Mayo

-Ty Law

-Asante Samuel

-Eric Turner

-Adam Vinatieri

-Matthew Slater

-Lawrence Taylor

-Darrelle Revis

-Corey Dillon

-Kyle Van Noy

-Devin McCourty



