RALEIGH - North Carolina sophomore point guard Leaky Black stepped up in the Tar Heels’ 75-65 win over N.C. State at PNC Arena on Monday night. Black, who has played primarily at point guard in the absence of injured freshman Cole Anthony, finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 5-for-9 shooting. Nine of his points came in the opening 20 minutes of play. He was particulary effective during a 6:30 stretch if the first half. With the game tied at 14-14, Black scored seven of UNC’s nine points in that time period, including one mid-range jumper, a layup and a contested three-pointer, to help give the Tar Heels a 25-23 lead with just over six minutes remaining before halftime. There was also a point in the first half where he was 4-for-4 from the floor. Right now, Black is really the only experienced option at point guard with Anthony still out and freshman Jeremiah Francis in street clothes for the second straight game. Junior point guard K.J. Smith provided some crucial minutes against N.C. State, but it was Black who primarily managed the game against the Wolfpack. For the 6-foot-8 versatile guard, his improved play directing the Tar Heels, allowing for more fluid offensive performances in the last three games, stems from one thing.



Black has managed the game much better of late. (Jenna Miller, THI)

“I’m just confident on the court,” Black said. “I feel like I’m starting to let the game come to me, I’m not forcing anything and that’s just taking care of me.” The Concord, NC, native’s game management is his primary responsibility and was impressive against the Wolfpack, even though he handed out only two assists. Dealing with the Wolfpack’s pressure defense was step one for UNC’s offense. Black consistently faced N.C. State preseason second-team All-ACC guard Markell Johnson, whom many consider a future NBA player, and he never appeared fazed by Johnson’s quickness or ability to get underneath him on the defense end. Instead, Black took advantage of yet another opportunity to run the show for UNC, something he credits with simply getting more time at the position. “It’s a big difference playing point guard in high school and college,” Black said. “It was just a matter of playing against our guys in practice, having K.J. (Smith) or somebody guard me full court and get under me. It’s just a matter of getting reps in.” On the season, Black has had just two games when he finished in double figures scoring. Both of those performances have come on the road and over the last five days, showing just how much his game has progressed in recent weeks.



Black scored in double figures for the second straight road game. (Jenna Miller, THI)

“He’s getting way more comfortable in the point guard role,” junior guard Andrew Platek said after UNC’s win over Miami on Saturday. “Just controlling the offense, controlling the tempo, pushing the ball… he’s so versatile on defense, he adds a whole dynamic that, when he’s off the court, it’s easy to be seen he’s not there.”

While some may be pleasantly surprised with Black’s recent performances, he isn’t. They were bound to happen eventually. “It’s just a matter of time,” Black said. “We put the work in, it’s just a matter of going out there and actually showing it.” UNC's second straight win provides some much-needed confidence for this team. Black’s play has played a major role in that, too, as he continues to grow into a more reliable point guard option for the Tar Heels.



Leaky Black Postgme Interview