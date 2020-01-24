Black Putting In The Work, Getting Healthier
*Full Leaky Black interview from Friday is posted below this report.
CHAPEL HILL – Leaky Black said Friday he’s close to 100 percent, which might partly explain why he turned in perhaps his best game as a Tar Heel this past Wednesday night at Virginia Tech.
Injuries in some capacity have plagued Black since practice started in late September with a turf toe being the most limiting problem he’s had to endure. Black spent quite some time walking in a boot when not on the basketball court, so a lack of explosiveness and slowness changing directions were the on-court results of his ailment.
But Black is getting closer.
“I’m close to 100 percent,” he said, Friday at the Smith Center. “I’m fine.”
In 47 minutes during the grueling double-overtime loss in Blacksburg, Black scored a career-high 12 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Starting his thid straight game at point guard, Black managed UNC’s offense more effectively than in recent games, especially in the firstrdhalf.
He also hit some perimeter shots, three to be exact. The 6-foot-7 sophomore from Charlotte converted half of his six attempts, including scoring Carolina’s first field goal of the game. It was the fourth straight game in which Black as scored UNC’s first or second basket from the field.
The made threes, however, are the product of extra sweat in the gym.
“It definitely felt good, just trying to get something to go my way a little bit,” Black said. “Like I said, we’re in the gym at night for hours just shooting so it’s like, if you put the work in, you might as well just put it up in the game."
On the season, Black is averaging 5.8 points while shooting 33.3 percent from the floor, including 32.4 percent (11-for-24) from 3-point range. He’s pulling down 48 rebounds and handing out 2.2 assists per outing, as well.
Black missed UNC’s home loss to Wofford in mid-December but has played in the Tar Heels’ other 17 contests.
*Jacob Turner contributed to this report.