*Full Leaky Black interview from Friday is posted below this report.

CHAPEL HILL – Leaky Black said Friday he’s close to 100 percent, which might partly explain why he turned in perhaps his best game as a Tar Heel this past Wednesday night at Virginia Tech.

Injuries in some capacity have plagued Black since practice started in late September with a turf toe being the most limiting problem he’s had to endure. Black spent quite some time walking in a boot when not on the basketball court, so a lack of explosiveness and slowness changing directions were the on-court results of his ailment.

But Black is getting closer.

“I’m close to 100 percent,” he said, Friday at the Smith Center. “I’m fine.”

In 47 minutes during the grueling double-overtime loss in Blacksburg, Black scored a career-high 12 points while grabbing eight rebounds. Starting his thid straight game at point guard, Black managed UNC’s offense more effectively than in recent games, especially in the firstrdhalf.



