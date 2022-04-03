Black's And UNC's Lesson Learned: Head Up & Keep The Grind

NEW ORLEANS – One of the storylines about this North Carolina basketball team is that of resilience, and no Tar Heel has exuded that more than senior wing Leaky Black.

He has almost seen it all at Carolina. And as he is set to play the last game of his final season Monday night in the national championship, unless he chooses to take advantage of the NCAA giving everyone back last season, an opportunity he is likely to embrace, Black is the one getting the last laugh.

Only, he isn’t going to flaunt it or anything. That just isn’t the calm, cool, and collected Concord, NC, native’s demeanor. He isn’t that guy.

Instead, Black is more introspective, refreshingly thoughtful throughout his Carolina career, perhaps aided by the direction of his mother, a longtime high school principal. Carla Black is known to many UNC fans as the noisy one in some of the Tar Heels’ broadcasts. Her son has been known as the guy who wasn’t as good as they expected, but that really is on them.

At 6-foot-8, Black is one of the top defenders in the nation and has been for a couple of years. He can rebound, pass, handle the ball well for a second or third ballhandling option on the court, and he is an IQ guy on the floor. And, he loves UNC and wants to desperately to be a part of something special at Carolina. It isn’t easy to see that it is part of what drives not only Black, but his teammates.

Black’s career and this UNC club’s season have been similar. Rocky for a while, but closing out nicely. And together, they have used the negativity from previous years and previous months as fuel.

For example, on the morning of their Final Four game versus arch rival Duke in the most hyped college basketball game in decades, the Tar Heels reflected, juxtaposing the moment of their situation.