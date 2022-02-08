Black's Offensive Uptick Comes At Good Time For Heels

CLEMSON, SC – North Carolina needed to start the second half well Tuesday night at Littlejohn Coliseum.

After allowing the Tigers to open the game with an 8-0 run, three days after Duke started with a 13-2 in the first half and 12-0 after the intermission Saturday night, the Tar Heels needed a boost. They required an ignitor of sorts.

That's when the longest-tenured Tar Heel stepped up in their 79-77 victory over Clemson.

After a scoreless first half, Leaky Black scored all eleven of his points over the final 20 minutes, including the team's first six 1:35 into the period. This ensured the Tar Heels (17-7, 9-4 ACC) wouldn’t suffer the same issues that plagued them versus the Blue Devils and in the opening half against the Tigers.

Sophomore guard RJ Davis understands the intangibles Black brings to the table – defense, cohesion, headiness – and was happy to see the unlikely scoring production from his older teammate top open the half.

"I was happy for Leaky," Davis said. "He came out in the second half firing. He came out very aggressive and made a big three in the corner. His presence and his intensity we feed off that."

In the wake of sophomore guard Caleb Love's shooting troubles, which now spans three weeks, Black has averaged 8.5 points 4.6 rebounds while dishing out 19 assists to only four turnovers in UNC’s last six contests. Even more impressive is the efficiency in which Black is doing his damage.

The 6-foot-8 forward is shooting 65 percent from the field, including 53 percent from three, and 82 percent from the free-throw line during the same period. Though Black is a defensive specialist, his offensive uptick hasn't gone unnoticed by junior big man Armando Bacot, as he hopes the hot shooting will rub off on some of his teammates.

"Leaky has been huge for us these last few weeks,” Bacot said. "Him getting his confidence and really just finding himself has been huge for us and the emergence of him. We need to find a way to get everybody going at one time, and that would be great.