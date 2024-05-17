Blaske Embraces New Start, Settling in Nicely With Tar Heels
Two national championship rings gives an athlete some clout. Spending several years in a football program as top-notch as Georgia does, too.
Austin Blaske knows this but hasn’t once used it to gain favor since arriving at North Carolina this past winter.
Blaske has his experiences and memories winning a pair of national titles and playing in the best program in college football during his time in Athens. But he has a new football home now, and not only does he intend on making the most of it, he’s doing so by earning every little thing he gets.
“I think part of it was from where I came from, but that’s not what I wanted,” Blaske said, acknowledging automatic respect was given in some respects because of his UGA association. “I wanted to earn it and show that I can be a leader, not because of where I came from but because of who I am.”
So, who is Blaske?
When he entered the transfer portal upon the end of last season, some personal stipulations limited his pool of schools. For starters, Blaske didn’t want to play tackle anymore. When healthy, he split his 29 game reps there last season between both tackle spots. But Blaske was done with playing tackle.
He’s more comfortable inside, preferably at center, which is where he is with the Tar Heels, closing out spring as Carolina’s starter.
“To be honest, I like to be in there, I like to run the show, I like to be in the middle making all the points, calling the fronts,” he said. “That’s a big thing for me. I think I’m best at center… That was a big thing for me, I knew what position I was best at.”
The graduate student played three seasons of his four years in Athens, appearing in 15 games and getting on the field for 158 offensive snaps. Of those game reps, Blaske didn’t allow a sack in 44 pass blocking plays. Most were at tackle, where more pass-rushing pressure comes.
UNC Coach Mack Brown has done nothing but praise Blaske. His leadership, devotion to the unit and team, and that he’s expected nothing because of where he came from are attributes that have attracted the other Tar Heels.
“He’s a tough guy. At Georgia, he was their sixth guy. He’s come in and really fit in,” Brown said. “He’s tough, he’s smart, he just like the one (Corey Gaynor) we just had.”
Willie Lampkin, who transferred up to UNC from Coastal Carolina, and is the Tar Heels’ lone returning starter on the offensive line, immediately gravitated toward Blaske. He sensed some personal similarities.
“There’s a hunger there and he knows how to win,” Lampkin said. “He’s been a part of the Georgia program for all of his career, and he’s bringing that winning culture over here. So, I feel like he’s definitely hungry and he’s definitely been working really hard.”
At 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, Blaske also wants to develop into an NFL player while at UNC. A 3-star prospect from Effingham County, GA, Blaske was originally committed to NC State in the summer of 2019. Georgia and Kirby Smart, however, flipped him right before signing day.
A player can learn a lot about how one develops into an NFL player in a program loaded with them, which was the case with the Bulldogs. Blaske always thought he was one of those guys, but it didn’t materialize.
So, in going to North Carolina, and having command of the center position, Blaske is now on the track he’s wanted.
“I’d say I’m where I want to be as a leader and as a player,” he said. “I brought that energy starting in the weight room. In the early winter, I went in there every day and that’s who I wanted to be. And on the field, I’ve really worked on coming back and playing center.”
And there’s that NFL stuff, too.
“You don’t really see a lot of 6-5 centers with longer arms,” Blaske said. “There’s not a lot of people like that; you can anchor really well, you have longer arms to keep the defensive tackles away from you. That was a big thing for me because I knew what my build and what position I fit best into.”
And he fits at UNC, and UNC fits him. National championship rings are nice, but Blaske’s quest now is for more hardware and more personal.