CHAPEL HILL – Two national championship rings gives an athlete some clout. Spending several years in a football program as top-notch as Georgia does, too.

Austin Blaske knows this but hasn’t once used it to gain favor since arriving at North Carolina this past winter.

Blaske has his experiences and memories winning a pair of national titles and playing in the best program in college football during his time in Athens. But he has a new football home now, and not only does he intend on making the most of it, he’s doing so by earning every little thing he gets.

“I think part of it was from where I came from, but that’s not what I wanted,” Blaske said, acknowledging automatic respect was given in some respects because of his UGA association. “I wanted to earn it and show that I can be a leader, not because of where I came from but because of who I am.”

So, who is Blaske?

When he entered the transfer portal upon the end of last season, some personal stipulations limited his pool of schools. For starters, Blaske didn’t want to play tackle anymore. When healthy, he split his 29 game reps there last season between both tackle spots. But Blaske was done with playing tackle.

He’s more comfortable inside, preferably at center, which is where he is with the Tar Heels, closing out spring as Carolina’s starter.

“To be honest, I like to be in there, I like to run the show, I like to be in the middle making all the points, calling the fronts,” he said. “That’s a big thing for me. I think I’m best at center… That was a big thing for me, I knew what position I was best at.”

The graduate student played three seasons of his four years in Athens, appearing in 15 games and getting on the field for 158 offensive snaps. Of those game reps, Blaske didn’t allow a sack in 44 pass blocking plays. Most were at tackle, where more pass-rushing pressure comes.