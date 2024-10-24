Blaske Making the Most of His First Season as a Starter

CHAPEL HILL - Austin Blaske was a member of the Georgia football program for four seasons from 2020-2023, winning two National Championships and becoming unaccustomed to the feeling of defeat. In fact, the Bulldogs were a perfect 15-0 in games in which Blaske saw playing time, including 7-0 in SEC contests.

During his time in Athens, Georgia only lost four games, something UNC has accomplished over the last month alone.

To find the last time Blaske experienced consecutive losses, you have to go back to 2016, his freshman season at South Effingham High School in Georgia. He credits that time for helping him deal with that environment, but also believes he’s capable of dealing with losses despite their rare occurrences.

Although the losses did not come often, they were oftentimes more devastating, such as losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship in 2023 to miss the College Football Playoff.

“Even at Georgia, we didn’t lose a lot of games, but that doesn’t mean I don't know how to handle losses. It’s just a part of my life, not even football,” said Blaske. “Just going through stuff during your life, it teaches you how to deal with losses, also on the football field too.”

Getting on the field was the catalyst for Blaske’s entrance into the transfer portal following the 2023 campaign, as he played just 158 snaps across three seasons with the Bulldogs. His career-high of 17 snaps in Athens came in a 2022 win against South Carolina.

While losing was foreign for Blaske, in many ways, so was playing time, making the transition to UNC a big adjustment. Blaske’s already surpassed his career-high in snaps through six games played, logging 398 snaps, including a career-high 86 against James Madison.

For all intents and purposes, he’s exceeding expectations at the season’s midway point, accruing a PFF grade of 71.1, while allowing just on hurry and zero sacks.