Blocking Out The Noise A Challenge With UNC's Clock Ticking
RALEIGH – Frustration has settled in for North Carolina’s basketball team.
And for good reason.
The Tar Heels’ “championship or bust” season has been punctured like a hot air balloon and crashed to the earth. Perhaps the loudest, and most noteworthy sound of the Heels plummeting into a disheveled heap occurred Sunday afternoon at NC State.
Owning a six-point lead midway through the second half, and seemingly ready to take control of the game, the Heels combusted. State went on a 27-9 run securing ownership of the game, and assessing Hubert Davis’ team its fifth loss in the last six games, and knocking it further away from the NCAA Tournament bubble.
Naturally, the Heels weren’t much in the mood to gab afterward, especially when asked if they are running out of time to make the big dance, or even simply get this thing back on track.
“It’s definitely a disappointing and frustrating time,” junior guard RJ Davis said following the 77-69 setback to the Wolfpack. “But if you pile that on you and continue to beat yourself up, nothing is going to change or going to happen.”
Easier said than done.
The questions in the locker room were solely about another poor close to a game for the veteran Tar Heels, and their status with respect to the ACC standings and NCAA resume. Nothing else mattered, and nothing else was asked by the media.
With the loss, Carolina is now 16-11 overall and 8-8 in league play. In the ever-changing world of Quad 1 games, it’s now 0-8 in such contests instead of 0-9 because Miami dropped to No. 31 in the NET. If and when the Hurricanes move up a spot, that will be a Q1 game again.
The zero is what is numbing, and the subject of national ridicule.
Hubert Davis says his team can block out the noise, but the players themselves have been open about acknowledging what’s out there. How else would Caleb Love and RJ Davis have known to send out a tweet two weeks ago to calm the chatter about something that surfaced a few weeks ago?
So, yes, the players hear it. They can’t run from it. And they know there is only one acceptable approach with four games remaining in the regular season.
“Obviously,” Caleb Love responded when asked if he’s shocked at how the season has played out. “But we just gotta keep showing up and finish this season out strong.”
The message from their second-year coach is time is not running out. There are more games to play, and effectively, more games to win.
Hubert Davis doesn’t discuss Quad games, NCAA viability, or anything along those lines. Some may say he’s willfully ignoring the narratives, some may say he’s tunnel-visioned solely focusing on the next day and next game.
That could be, but that might be more difficult for his players, especially when they cannot escape their current reality, even though Davis says they can.
“Well, you can block out all of the noise,” he said. “You can. I wouldn't say you can't. You guys stated it, we got four games left in our regular season, so other than that, there isn't any other noise other than we play Notre Dame, Virginia, Florida State and Duke.
“We’ve got a great opportunity to play against some unbelievable teams, as I said before I am hopeful and confident and excited about the challenge.”
The remaining slate is demanding enough, but every moment in between will be a challenge, too.