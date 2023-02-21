RALEIGH – Frustration has settled in for North Carolina’s basketball team.

And for good reason.

The Tar Heels’ “championship or bust” season has been punctured like a hot air balloon and crashed to the earth. Perhaps the loudest, and most noteworthy sound of the Heels plummeting into a disheveled heap occurred Sunday afternoon at NC State.

Owning a six-point lead midway through the second half, and seemingly ready to take control of the game, the Heels combusted. State went on a 27-9 run securing ownership of the game, and assessing Hubert Davis’ team its fifth loss in the last six games, and knocking it further away from the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Naturally, the Heels weren’t much in the mood to gab afterward, especially when asked if they are running out of time to make the big dance, or even simply get this thing back on track.

“It’s definitely a disappointing and frustrating time,” junior guard RJ Davis said following the 77-69 setback to the Wolfpack. “But if you pile that on you and continue to beat yourself up, nothing is going to change or going to happen.”

Easier said than done.

The questions in the locker room were solely about another poor close to a game for the veteran Tar Heels, and their status with respect to the ACC standings and NCAA resume. Nothing else mattered, and nothing else was asked by the media.

With the loss, Carolina is now 16-11 overall and 8-8 in league play. In the ever-changing world of Quad 1 games, it’s now 0-8 in such contests instead of 0-9 because Miami dropped to No. 31 in the NET. If and when the Hurricanes move up a spot, that will be a Q1 game again.

The zero is what is numbing, and the subject of national ridicule.



