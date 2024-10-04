PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU1MOVlHU041MzMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Blue-White Game Moved to Oct. 12 at the Smith Center

CHAPEL HILL – Carolina men’s basketball’s Blue-White scrimmage scheduled for October 13 at Harrah’s Resort in Cherokee, N.C., has been canceled due to the logistical concerns of hosting the event considering local conditions following Hurricane Helene.

The cancellation was mutually agreed upon by the Tar Heels and event organizers.

Instead, Carolina will move the Blue-White scrimmage to next Saturday, October 12, in the Smith Center following the Tar Heels’ football game against Georgia Tech. The football game begins at noon and the basketball scrimmage will begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of the football game.

“Our number one concern is the safety and well-being of the thousands of people who are affected by the storm and we didn’t want to add to their challenges by trying to play a basketball game in Cherokee at this time,” says UNC head coach Hubert Davis. “We had some discussions about keeping the date to help restore some normalcy but there is nothing normal about the tragic circumstances people in the area are facing every day. We plan to bring our team to Harrah’s and Cherokee another time when the conditions are right.”

Tickets for the Blue-White scrimmage are $10 (general admission seating), and all proceeds will be directed to hurricane relief efforts. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, October 8, at 10 a.m. at GoHeels.com/tickets.

Anyone who purchased a ticket to the scrimmage in Cherokee and brings a copy of the receipt will be admitted for free.

UNC students will be admitted with a UNC One Card at no charge. The men’s basketball program will cover the costs of student admissions with the proceeds donated to the relief effort.

Football parking passes will be honored all day. Fans attending the Blue-White scrimmage should check online at the UNC Public Safety and Transportation web site at move.unc.edu.

Tickets are also available for the Carolina-Georgia Tech football game.

