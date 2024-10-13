Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves

in other news
Tylee Craft Passes Away
CHAPEL HILL – Tylee Craft died Saturday afternoon.The North Carolina wide receiver, who was diagnosed March 14, 2022,
Mack Brown Post-GT Presser | Sole Topic is the Death of Tylee Craft
CHAPEL HILL – Georgia Tech scored a touchdown on a 68-yard run with 16 seconds left to beat North Carolina, 41-34, on
How It Happened: Heels Lose 41-34 to Georgia Tech
North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech 41-34 on a late touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the game.
Staff Pix: GT at UNC
If North Carolina is to avoid losing a fourth consecutive game, the Tar Heels must beat Georgia Tech on Saturday at
Daily Drop: Jalen Washington Season Preview
North Carolina formally opens its basketball season in less than three weeks, and as we continue to preview each of the
in other news
Tylee Craft Passes Away
CHAPEL HILL – Tylee Craft died Saturday afternoon.The North Carolina wide receiver, who was diagnosed March 14, 2022,
Mack Brown Post-GT Presser | Sole Topic is the Death of Tylee Craft
CHAPEL HILL – Georgia Tech scored a touchdown on a 68-yard run with 16 seconds left to beat North Carolina, 41-34, on
How It Happened: Heels Lose 41-34 to Georgia Tech
North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech 41-34 on a late touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the game.
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but due to the destruction from Hurricane Helene, it was moved to the Smith Center and took place Saturday afternoon.
Following the game, THI spoke with several Tar Heels about their performances and more.
Here are those interviews:
- PRO
- OT
- WDE
- TE
- WR
- RB
- OLB
- TE
- DT
- OT