Tylee Craft Passes Away

Tylee Craft Passes Away

CHAPEL HILL – Tylee Craft died Saturday afternoon.The North Carolina wide receiver, who was diagnosed March 14, 2022,

 • Andrew Jones
Mack Brown Post-GT Presser | Sole Topic is the Death of Tylee Craft

Mack Brown Post-GT Presser | Sole Topic is the Death of Tylee Craft

CHAPEL HILL – Georgia Tech scored a touchdown on a 68-yard run with 16 seconds left to beat North Carolina, 41-34, on

Video content
 • THI Staff
How It Happened: Heels Lose 41-34 to Georgia Tech

How It Happened: Heels Lose 41-34 to Georgia Tech

North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech 41-34 on a late touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the game.

 • Andrew Jones
Staff Pix: GT at UNC

Staff Pix: GT at UNC

If North Carolina is to avoid losing a fourth consecutive game, the Tar Heels must beat Georgia Tech on Saturday at

 • THI Staff
Daily Drop: Jalen Washington Season Preview

Daily Drop: Jalen Washington Season Preview

North Carolina formally opens its basketball season in less than three weeks, and as we continue to preview each of the

Video content
 • THI Staff

Tylee Craft Passes Away

Tylee Craft Passes Away

CHAPEL HILL – Tylee Craft died Saturday afternoon.The North Carolina wide receiver, who was diagnosed March 14, 2022,

 • Andrew Jones
Mack Brown Post-GT Presser | Sole Topic is the Death of Tylee Craft

Mack Brown Post-GT Presser | Sole Topic is the Death of Tylee Craft

CHAPEL HILL – Georgia Tech scored a touchdown on a 68-yard run with 16 seconds left to beat North Carolina, 41-34, on

Video content
 • THI Staff
How It Happened: Heels Lose 41-34 to Georgia Tech

How It Happened: Heels Lose 41-34 to Georgia Tech

North Carolina lost to Georgia Tech 41-34 on a late touchdown run with 16 seconds left in the game.

 • Andrew Jones
Published Oct 13, 2024
Blue-White Game: Tar Heels Discuss Performance, Themselves
Default Avatar
Bryant Baucom
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s Blue-White game was originally scheduled for Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, but due to the destruction from Hurricane Helene, it was moved to the Smith Center and took place Saturday afternoon.

Following the game, THI spoke with several Tar Heels about their performances and more.

Here are those interviews:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
