Justin Shorter's connection to the North Carolina football program is deeper than what may appear to meet the eye.

Shorter, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver out of The Peddie School in Richland, NJ, participated at Mack Brown’s camp last Saturday in front of his uncle, current cornerbacks coach and former UNC All-American Dré Bly.

While Shorter lives some 418 miles away from Bly, he and his uncle still have a solid bond on and off the football field.

“My relationship with him is great,” Shorter said. “He is always giving me tips on how to get where I want to go because he has been there before.”

Shorter, who reclassified from the 2020 to 2021 class earlier this year, is yet to receive a scholarship offer from Bly and the Tar Heels but has picked up offers from Toledo, UMass and N.C. State among others. Despite having no offer from UNC as of yet, his experience at camp was a positive one.