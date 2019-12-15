DURHAM - East Surry waited one year to avenge a 50-10 loss to traditional powerhouse Tarboro in the NCHSAA 1AA state championship, and Saturday was its payoff.

Both teams entered the 2019 North Carolina 1AA state championship game unbeaten, but East Surry came away having fulfilled its mission with a 56-28 win.

Two of the most dominant performers on the field for the Cardinals were current North Carolina class of 2020 commits Jefferson Boaz and Stephen Gosnell.

Boaz, a 6-foot-8 quarterback, had video-game stats as he completed 33 of 42 passes for 478 yards with seven touchdowns and ran for a score. The passing yards and touchdowns are new state championship game records. He was named as the game's Most Valuable Player.

Gosnell, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver, tallied 13 receptions for 206 yards with two touchdowns. He was named as East Surry's Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the Game.

THI was on site and got the following interviews about the state championship game and their views on Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.



