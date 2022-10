The North Carolina Tar Heel Basketball team has had a huge fall in regards to being a host for visitors. In all, five prospects will have made their way to Chapel Hill for officials this semester.

Two of the guests, Zayden High and Drake Powell, ended up committing. The Tar Heels are also considered in the lead pack for the others (Elliot Cadeau and James Brown). So it is safe to say that each visit has been an important one.