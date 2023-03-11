North Carolina and Johnuel "Boogie" Fland go back for awhile. The Tar Heels offered last August after Fland had a splendid summer season with the PSA Cardinals of the EYBL circuit. He followed that up by taking his only official visit to Chapel Hill in late September.

Fland has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Pitt, St. John's, TCU, UCLA, Villanova, and Virginia Tech.