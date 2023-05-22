You never know what you'll stumble across on the recruiting trail. Surprises are a way of life when it comes to potential roster builds. Many Tar Heel fans were probably closer to shock to hear the their basketball program has offered the sons of a historical Duke player.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer announced through their Instagram accounts Sunday evening that they have received offers from North Carolina. The two rising juniors' father is Carlos Boozer, who starred with the Blue Devils from 1999 through 2002.

The shock isn't due to any lack of talent on their part. The twins are two of the most highly acclaimed players in the 2025 class. Cameron is the top-ranked rising junior in the country, and is a man among boys at times even when he is playing against the top competition in all of grassroots basketball.

Cayden is ranked No. 36 in 2025. Although he does not have the physical presence of his brother, the shooting guard still wreaks of talent that screams blue blooded recruitment.

North Carolina has now offered six players in the 2025 class. They join No. 3 Koa Peat, No. 4 Darryn Peterson, No. 5 Isiah Harwell, and No. 8 Caleb Wilson. Hubert Davis has now offered four of the top five players in the class, and five of the top eight.