Hubert Davis and his coaching staff are actively busy on all fronts as they look to add to the current North Carolina basketball roster.

They have picked up Paxson Paxson Wojcik and Jae'lyn Withers very recently via the transfer portal. Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High are both heading to campus in more of a traditional route as incoming freshmen straight out of high school.

The Tar Heels may not be done in the portal seeing that there are other prospects still on the radar. The 2023 class may not be closed out either. Brady Dunlap received an offer Wednesday, his father confirmed to THI.