Brady Manek played 3,275 minutes in an Oklahoma basketball uniform. For his efforts over four seasons in Norman, he finished with 1,459 points, good for 14th all-time in Sooners’ history.

That is rather impressive considering OU has produced some outstanding teams and players in the past. Oklahoma has been to five Final Fours, twice making the title game but losing, nine Elite 8s, and 11 Sweet 16s. So Manek’s achievements are certainly noteworthy.

At 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, and a native of Harrah, OK, Manek started 111 of the 122 games in which he played at Oklahoma averaging 26.8 minutes per outing over his career. He averaged 12.0 points per game as a Sooner as well as 5.6 rebounds. He shot 45.4 percent from the floor, including 37.4 percent from three-point range, converting 235 of 628 attempts.