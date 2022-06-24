Brady Manek Signs With Hornets

Former North Carolina forward Brady Manek has signed a free agent deal with the Charlotte Hornets and will participate in the team’s summer league.

Manek, who id 6-foot-9 and spent one year with the Tar Heels after four seasons at Oklahoma, started 27 of the 39 games he played at UNC. He was third on the team averaging 15.1 points per game, plus he grabbed 6.1 rebounds per outing. Manek shot 49.3 percent from the field, including 40.3 percent from three-point range. His 98 made threes are the second most in a season in Carolina history.

Manek scored 20 or more points in five of his last 10 games, including his two highest scoring games as a Tar Heel with 28 against Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and 26 in round two against Baylor. He scored 113 points in the big dance, which tied Caleb Love for the most points by any player this season.

In addition, Manek won the Riley Wallace Award from CollegeInsiders.com as the transfer with the most impact in college basketball this season.

The Harrah, OK, native finished his college career with 138 starts in the 161 games in which he played, totaling 2,048 points, 918 rebounds, and 333 made threes.

The Hornets begin summer league play July 8.