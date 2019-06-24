Bradyn Swinson Discusses His Official Visit
Bradyn Swinson, a 3-star class of 2020 defensive end from Chapel Hill High School in Douglasville, GA, was among a half a dozen prospects officially visiting North Carolina this past weekend, the f...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news