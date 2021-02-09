If there is a hotter name on the national recruiting scene than Braeden Moore, we're not sure who it would be.

The 6-foot-8 power forward did not own a college scholarship invite last June. Now he can claim 31. Those who have offered consist of Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Houston, James Madison, Kansas, Liberty, Memphis, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oral Roberts, Pepperdine, Rice, Rutgers, SMU, St. John's, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Tulsa, UC-Davis, West Virginia, Western Illinois, and Wisconsin.

However, the 125th ranked player in the Class of 2022 doesn't appear to be done. He is hearing from many more coaching staffs including from the University of North Carolina.