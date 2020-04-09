Brandon Huffman has entered the transfer portal, multiple sources close to the situation have confirmed to THI.

Huffman, a 6-foor-10 forward from Raleigh, scored 96 points, grabbed 78 rebounds and blocked 14 shots in his UNC career, seeing action in 70 games. His playing time dwindled this past season and by late January, fellow junior Walker Miller had passed him by, which was confirmed by Roy Williams in early February.

THI first learned in November the plan for Huffman was to move on. Some of the potential options have changed since then, but the understanding all along was he would leave Chapel Hill for his final season of college eligibility.

With other reports out Thursday night, our primary source indicated it was okay to finally go ahead with reporting this news.