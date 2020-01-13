Chapel Hill – University of North Carolina senior guard Brandon Robinson was in a two-car accident in Carrboro around midnight on Saturday evening. Robinson was not seriously injured and was not issued any citation.

The driver of the other vehicle was charged with impaired driving DWI.

Although not seriously injured, it is unknown when Robinson may be cleared to practice this week or play when the Tar Heels return to action on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Pittsburgh.

Robinson scored a career-high 27 points in the Jan. 11 game vs. Clemson. The Douglasville, Ga., native is averaging a career-best 12.1 points per game this season.