TarHeelIllustrated - Brandon Robinson Returning To UNC As Grad Assistant

Former North Carolina wing Brandon Robinson is returning to UNC as a graduate assistant, new head coach Hubert Davis told WCHL in Chapelboro, UNC’s flagship radio station, in an interview that aired Friday morning.

Robinson played for the Tar Heels from 2016-2020, winning a national championship ring as a freshman and finishing third on the team in scoring as a senior, averaging 11.8 points per game.

"Brandon Robinson is going to be the first ever grad assistant in the history of the men's basketball program, so I'm just so excited about having him on staff," Davis said.

At 6-foot-5 and from Douglasville, GA, Robinson played 130 games for the Tar Heels scoring 533 points, which is an average of 4.1 per contest. He shot 41.4 percent from the floor, including 37.3 percent from three-point range. He was 59-for-160 from beyond the arc as a senior, which is 36.9 percent.

Robinson also grabbed 223 rebounds as a Tar Heel, handed out 156 assists, registered 54 steals, blocked 23 shots, and shot 73.1 percent (79-for-108) from the free throw line.

His career-high scoring game at UNC was a 29-point effort in a 94-71 victory over Miami in 2020, and overall, Robinsons scored 20 or more points three times, was at 15 or more six times, and was in double figures 18 times.

“When Coach (Roy) Williams and Coach David recruited me to play at Carolina 5 years ago, it was an opportunity of a lifetime,” Robinson told Sports Illustrated UNC Maven site on Thursday evening. “I never imaged this moment – to return to begin my career as a coach at the place I love with the best fans.

“I am so grateful to Coach Davis for giving me this opportunity to begin living out a dream that I’ve had since I was a kid. I’m excited to be back and get to work to help the program grow in the same way it has helped me!”



