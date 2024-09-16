Braylon Mullins Likes North Carolina's Plan For Him

Admittedly, official visits are not one of Braylon Mullins' favorite things to do. Repeated weekend trips squeezed in-between school weeks have been tiresome to the shooting guard out of Indiana. The result has been several cancellations to a couple of planned fall visits.

He has still taken a few. UCONN and Michigan have already played the host role. Another is planned to Indiana next weekend. October treks to Kentucky and Tennessee are on hold, and are likely to be cancelled.

Another school still in the fight is North Carolina. Mullins did not cancel his official there, which took place over the weekend. He had a busy agenda of meetings, practice attendance, and a home football game on Saturday night.

A litany of visits can become monotonous and mundane, but in this case his time in Chapel Hill could not have gone better. Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with his father, Josh, about their time ion campus, and where they go from here: