This spring has been marked by several players in the 2025 class that have seen their rankings and offer sheets go through the roof. North Carolina has offered several of these prospects lately such as Nate Ament, Acaden Lewis, Nikolas Khamenia, Nikola Bundalo, Malachi Moreno, and Derek Dixon.

None have been hotter than Braylon Mullins. The guard out of Indiana jumped 59 spots to No. 29 in Rivals most recent Class of 2025 Top 150. He has also seen his recruitment explode in both quality and quantity that one would expect from one bordering on a fifth star.

Kentucky is the latest offer. That comes off the heels of Tennessee and Wisconsin this month. In May he got new ones from North Carolina, Michigan, Missouri, Purdue, Kansas, Stanford, Creighton, Michigan State, Alabama, UCONN, and Virginia in that order.

Those came on top of original high major offers from Virginia Tech, Iowa, Notre Dame, Indiana, and Butler. The Tar Heels offer came after the coaching staff watched him and his Indiana Elite squad during the late May live period when the Adidas 3SSB circuit was in session in Bryan, Texas.

Obviously, the blue bloods have lined up at Mullins doorstep with offers from North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, UCONN, interest from Duke, and plenty of offers from other programs who have gone deep into March Madness the past few years.

Mullins already had official visits set up for UCONN (August 1), Michigan (September 7), Indiana (September 21), and Tennessee (October 19). His father set another up for North Carolina moments after the interview concluded for September 14.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Mullins Tuesday afternoon where he shared the latest on UNC interest and the overall state of his recruitment.