News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-15 14:02:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Breaking Down UNC's Defensive Numbers At Wake

THI breaks down the raw numbers from UNC's loss Friday night at Wake Forest.
THI breaks down the raw numbers from UNC's loss Friday night at Wake Forest. (Jenna Miller, THI)
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher

North Carolina roared back but ran out of time Friday night at Wake Forest, falling 24-18 to the Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem.Here is a full breakdown of UNC’s offensive numbers from the game:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}