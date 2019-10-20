Breaking Down UNC's Defensive Numbers Vs. Virginia Tech
THI takes a look at North Carolina’s defensive numbers from Saturday’s 43-41 loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.The Tar Heels allowed 490 total yards and 23 first downs in the six-overtime affair ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news