Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU

For the second consecutive game, North Carolina’s defense posted spectacular numbers and is primarily why the Tar Heels cruised to a 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday.

The Tar Heels allowed only 201 total yards and held the Seminoles to 2-for-10 on third down.

UNC improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.

Here is a deep dive into Carolina’s defensive numbers against FSU: