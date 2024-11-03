Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU

in other news
Hubert Davis Discusses Tar Heels' 90-76 Win over Elon
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 90-76 victory over
How It Happened: Heels Pull Away From Elon 90-76
TV TO – Elon 19, UNC 17 with 11:54 left in the halfUNC 7-19 FGs (3-9 from 3)Elon 6-10 FGs (4-6 from 3)Rebs – 9-9 (OR
Several UNC Recruits Are Playing on Top-25 High School Teams
The Circuit released its preseason top-25, and there are several familiar names on these rosters for UNC fans.
Hampton, Atkinson Named ACC Players of the Week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized
Davis' Legacy Year Includes Winning and Making History
CHAPEL HILL – So, what will RJ Davis do for an encore? His coach, Hubert Davis, is fine if the reigning ACC Player of
For the second consecutive game, North Carolina’s defense posted spectacular numbers and is primarily why the Tar Heels cruised to a 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday.
The Tar Heels allowed only 201 total yards and held the Seminoles to 2-for-10 on third down.
UNC improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.
Here is a deep dive into Carolina’s defensive numbers against FSU:
