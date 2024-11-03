Advertisement

Nov 3, 2024
Breaking Down UNC’s Defensive performance from its win at FSU
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
For the second consecutive game, North Carolina’s defense posted spectacular numbers and is primarily why the Tar Heels cruised to a 35-11 win at Florida State on Saturday.

The Tar Heels allowed only 201 total yards and held the Seminoles to 2-for-10 on third down.

UNC improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.

Here is a deep dive into Carolina’s defensive numbers against FSU:

